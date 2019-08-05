how to publish signal

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I have register as a seller and all of my signal is been published but when i search them i cant find one what can i do to make them visible
 
Singo Jeffrey:
I have register as a seller and all of my signal is been published but when i search them i cant find one what can i do to make them visible

Not all signals are rated, ranked and visible in MQL5.com or in MT4/5 platform.

It takes time and patience.



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