Fetching prices from a different timeframe
Bumping this with some more explanation.
What I want is to take action on the Daily bars, while checking conditions on both Daily Period and Hourly Period. I wrote a small EA to see how does MT4 take Hourly data while on a Daily Chart:
if(isNewBar()){ Print(" This is the low of the current daily bar: " , Low[0]); Print("This is an hourly Low with no shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,0)); Print("This is an hourly Low with 1 shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1)); Print("This is an hourly Low with 2 shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,2)); Print("This is an hourly Low with 3 shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,3)); Print("This is an hourly Low with 4 shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,4)); Print("This is an hourly Low with 5 shift: ", iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,5)); }
This is just to see how the shift works when requested from H1 Timeframe, every day. This image shows the result of this test.
The values shown in the image can be explained more using the following image :
Comparing values showed that the "no shift", gives the Low of H1 bar at 04:00. 1 shift gives the Low of H1 bar at 02:00, 2 shift at 01:00, etc... (03:00 doesn't exist).
Why is the shift starting from 04:00 every day? Any insight on this would be appreciated.
Thanks in advance,
Best Regards
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Hello Community,
I would like to know how does fetching prices from a different time-frame actually work. If I am currently back-testing on Daily Period, and I used iLow(NULL, PERIOD_H1,0) to compare with Low[0], which bar's low will it actually fetch (from which hour) to compare with the daily bar's low?
In other words, does the EA ,being run on Daily Period, still check if a tick is within a certain Hour?
Thanks in advance,
Best Regards