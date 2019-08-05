Signal Copying on MT4 in MQL5 VPS
samjesse:
Hi
Is it important to insure the pairs the signal is trading are in the market watch before moving the signal to a VPS (Navigator > Register a virtual server)?
Its important to make sure that these pairs are enabled for trading in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
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Hi
Is it important to insure the pairs the signal is trading are in the market watch before moving the signal to a VPS (Navigator > Register a virtual server)?