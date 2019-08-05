Signal Copying on MT4 in MQL5 VPS

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Hi

Is it important to insure the pairs the signal is trading are in the market watch before moving the signal to a VPS (Navigator > Register a virtual server)?

 
samjesse:

Hi

Is it important to insure the pairs the signal is trading are in the market watch before moving the signal to a VPS (Navigator > Register a virtual server)?

Its important to make sure that these pairs are enabled for trading in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.



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