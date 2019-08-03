copy signal settings
hi how to change copy signals settings its uselely come up when you click copy how much money using losis and stuff cant found how change them any help ?
mantas brazas:
hi how to change copy signals settings its uselely come up when you click copy how much money using losis and stuff cant found how change them any help ?
hi how to change copy signals settings its uselely come up when you click copy how much money using losis and stuff cant found how change them any help ?
Go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals and change your settings.
You don't get to set how much money will be used in your signal copying, but you set it as a percentage of your available capital (Use no more than: ... % of deposit (95% maximum)).
Then re-syncnronize with your MQL5 VPS again.
thx very much mate you are life saver :)
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