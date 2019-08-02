Position window

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When opening the position window, it cannot be made smaller and I would like to keep it open while still watching the chart. Is there another way? Screenshot attached.


[Deleted]  
Spinx Leibach:

When opening the position window, it cannot be made smaller and I would like to keep it open while still watching the chart. Is there another way? Screenshot attached.


close it and press alt+t

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