Position window
Spinx Leibach:
When opening the position window, it cannot be made smaller and I would like to keep it open while still watching the chart. Is there another way? Screenshot attached.
close it and press alt+t
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When opening the position window, it cannot be made smaller and I would like to keep it open while still watching the chart. Is there another way? Screenshot attached.