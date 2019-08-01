Is aligning OBJPROP_TEXT to the right for trendline object possible?
obviously not.
William Roeder:
obviously not.
obviously not.
Thank you William, seems like so as i just read another post from MT4 but checking if possible on MT5. will work around by adding extra label or something. cheers : )
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"test" description (circle in yellow) in the trendline object, would like to change the text description alignment to right side by coding.
is this possible for OBJPROP_TEXT? I rather don't want to add extra label or text object.