Is aligning OBJPROP_TEXT to the right for trendline object possible?

New comment
 

"test" description (circle in yellow) in the trendline object, would like to change the text description alignment to right side by coding.

is this possible for OBJPROP_TEXT? I rather don't want to add extra label or text object.


 
obviously not.
 
William Roeder:
obviously not.

Thank you William, seems like so as i just read another post from MT4 but checking if possible on MT5. will work around by adding extra label or something. cheers : )

New comment