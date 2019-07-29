EA to partial close bad orders with no loss/compensated with other order
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Hey all
I read once that there is an EA that can work away bad orders by partial closing them and compensate them with a other order.
My problem is that I followed bad signals in the beginning/during time, tried to fix them with other orders, but GBP with the brexit is killing me:
How can I fix this? What I tried to do is make other orders, in this example buy orders, because all three the pairs are extremely low, but they all keep on dropping. So, I 've read once there is an EA that get rid of the orders, by partially closing them with an other order that compensates the loss of the partial closing order.
Is there a name for this type of EA.
Bye the way, the GBPJPY pair is not my concern, it will rise again, makes positive swap, but the others don't, although I suppose they will rise eventually to my take profit levels.
Thanks,
Guy