Developer Profile Summary
seanevans:
Does anyone know what the % relates to in the developer profile summary when you view job applicants? Hovering mouse pops up a label that says "personal". What does this mean??
Personal job - means the job was meant specifically for this developer (something a customer can decide when creating a job).
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Does anyone know what the % relates to in the developer profile summary when you view job applicants? Hovering mouse pops up a label that says "personal". What does this mean??