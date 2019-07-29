Developer Profile Summary

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Does anyone know what the % relates to in the developer profile summary when you view job applicants? Hovering mouse pops up a label that says "personal". What does this mean??


 
seanevans:

Does anyone know what the % relates to in the developer profile summary when you view job applicants? Hovering mouse pops up a label that says "personal". What does this mean??

Personal job - means the job was meant specifically for this developer (something a customer can decide when creating a job).

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