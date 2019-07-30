Hello I need help please

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hello everyone I need please if you can help me add in my mql4 file, so that it is only activated for a metatrader id only and when using it in another metatrader id this will show you an error message, help please
 
Sebastian Alejandro:
hello everyone I need please if you can help me add in my mql4 file, so that it is only activated for a metatrader id only and when using it in another metatrader id this will show you an error message, help please
 
I write in my mql4 so that it is activated only with my id and when I change my account an error appears that the account is not authorized
 
I need that my indicator in the mql4 format that I have of my property, integrate it so that it is activated only in certain metatrader id and in which it is not registered, it is blocked as they appear in the photos above
  
int user_account_number = 12345;

int OnInit()
{
        if ( AccountNumber() != user_account_number ) 
        {
                Alert("Wrong account number!!!!");
                return(INIT_FAILED);
        }
}
Maybe this can help you!
 
 
Sebastian Alejandro:

Copy and paste code using the insert code button.

Don't post images of code as we can't copy and paste relevant sections.

Probably remove the { on line 78.

 
Sebastian Alejandro:

Delete { from line 78

Add } after line 85

 

Hey guys, I'm in need of help too. I'm a newbie in the forex market and I'm trying to earn some money through it. 

I'm looking for forex brokers, I have so far come with BMFN. However if any knows about BMFN whether its credible or not do let me know. As well as do let me know about other credible forex brokers as well. 

 
forextrader.1:

Hey guys, I'm in need of help too. I'm a newbie in the forex market and I'm trying to earn some money through it. 

I'm looking for forex brokers, I have so far come with BMFN. However if any knows about BMFN whether its credible or not do let me know. As well as do let me know about other credible forex brokers as well. 

It's not allowed to discuss or promote certain brokers in this forum!

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