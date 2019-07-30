Hello I need help please
- can i use these () {} so much ??
- To Add user id and password in Expert Advisor
- Please help me
int user_account_number = 12345; int OnInit() { if ( AccountNumber() != user_account_number ) { Alert("Wrong account number!!!!"); return(INIT_FAILED); } }Maybe this can help you!
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Probably remove the { on line 78.
Delete { from line 78
Add } after line 85
Hey guys, I'm in need of help too. I'm a newbie in the forex market and I'm trying to earn some money through it.
I'm looking for forex brokers, I have so far come with BMFN. However if any knows about BMFN whether its credible or not do let me know. As well as do let me know about other credible forex brokers as well.
Hey guys, I'm in need of help too. I'm a newbie in the forex market and I'm trying to earn some money through it.
I'm looking for forex brokers, I have so far come with BMFN. However if any knows about BMFN whether its credible or not do let me know. As well as do let me know about other credible forex brokers as well.
It's not allowed to discuss or promote certain brokers in this forum!
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