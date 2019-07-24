Problem vps
I have rented vps with mql5 but I can't use it because the program that comes in is mt5 but I use mt4 pepperstone making it unusable. Please recommend.
Everything is written in VPS journal - Virtual
Platform Logs
I mean: you told that VPS does not work, and that it does not work with your program ... so - everything (why does not work) is written on VPS journal - this link Virtual Platform Logs
As I understand - you are not going to explain any details to anyone - so use the logs to understans what's happened for example.
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
- www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details # Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk # Virtual Platform Logs # In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired...
tb.gulvlp:
I have rented vps with mql5 but I can't use it because the program that comes in is mt5 but I use mt4 pepperstone making it unusable. Please recommend.
I have rented vps with mql5 but I can't use it because the program that comes in is mt5 but I use mt4 pepperstone making it unusable. Please recommend.
If you have rented your MQL5 VPS from within the MT5 platform its only usable on MT5.
If you want to use MQL5 VPS on MT4, you need to right click on your MT4 account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server and follow the instructions.
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