VPS only works when my PC MT4 terminal is online

New comment
 

Hi

My broker is IG and I have an EA that I wish to use. I have some experience with MT4 with VPS but I've not used one for a while. My issue is that I purchased a VPS so my EA can run always online and despite not seeing any obvious issues and the EA working perfectly whilst using the IG MT4 terminal, as soon as i shut down my PC, the VPS does not stay online. My EA stops working and I continually have to boot up my PC or place/close trades via the android app. This is very annoying and certainly not what is meant to happen. Any advice would be great. Thank you in advance,


Michael

 
mpr260975:

Hi

My broker is IG and I have an EA that I wish to use. I have some experience with MT4 with VPS but I've not used one for a while. My issue is that I purchased a VPS so my EA can run always online and despite not seeing any obvious issues and the EA working perfectly whilst using the IG MT4 terminal, as soon as i shut down my PC, the VPS does not stay online. My EA stops working and I continually have to boot up my PC or place/close trades via the android app. This is very annoying and certainly not what is meant to happen. Any advice would be great. Thank you in advance,


Michael

After each change in your EA settings/removal, you need to click the Autotrading button and then right click on MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators in order for them to take effect.

If your EA requires DLL will not work on MQL5 VPS.





 
mpr260975:
Hi Eleni

I've synced everything and enabled auto trading and still it goes offline as soon as my pc is shutdown. However, I haven't enabled the dll setting which I'll try next. 

Michael
 
mpr260975:
Hi Eleni

I've synced everything and enabled auto trading and still it goes offline as soon as my pc is shutdown. However, I haven't enabled the dll setting which I'll try next. 

Michael

You didn't understand, if your EA requires/needs DLL will not function on MQL5 VPS.

MQL5 VPS doesn't allow DLL.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You didn't understand, if your EA requires/needs DLL will not function on MQL5 VPS.

MQL5 VPS doesn't allow DLL.

Hi Eleni


There is an error in the log:

zero divide in EA name (6519,31)

EURUSD, 30 uninit reason 9


Michael

 
mpr260975:

Hi Eleni


There is an error in the log:

zero divide in EA name (6519,31)

EURUSD, 30 uninit reason 9


Michael

I am not a coder, maybe someone with coding knowledge can help.

 
I have the same problem
May be need ftp configuration i dont know
 
I have the same problem, and when I checked my MLQ5 online account for signal providers it didn't have any record of any signals that I had subscribed to. 
New comment