VPS only works when my PC MT4 terminal is online
Hi
My broker is IG and I have an EA that I wish to use. I have some experience with MT4 with VPS but I've not used one for a while. My issue is that I purchased a VPS so my EA can run always online and despite not seeing any obvious issues and the EA working perfectly whilst using the IG MT4 terminal, as soon as i shut down my PC, the VPS does not stay online. My EA stops working and I continually have to boot up my PC or place/close trades via the android app. This is very annoying and certainly not what is meant to happen. Any advice would be great. Thank you in advance,
Michael
After each change in your EA settings/removal, you need to click the Autotrading button and then right click on MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators in order for them to take effect.
If your EA requires DLL will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Hi Eleni
You didn't understand, if your EA requires/needs DLL will not function on MQL5 VPS.
MQL5 VPS doesn't allow DLL.
You didn't understand, if your EA requires/needs DLL will not function on MQL5 VPS.
MQL5 VPS doesn't allow DLL.
Hi Eleni
There is an error in the log:
zero divide in EA name (6519,31)
EURUSD, 30 uninit reason 9
Michael
Hi Eleni
There is an error in the log:
zero divide in EA name (6519,31)
EURUSD, 30 uninit reason 9
Michael
I am not a coder, maybe someone with coding knowledge can help.
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Hi
My broker is IG and I have an EA that I wish to use. I have some experience with MT4 with VPS but I've not used one for a while. My issue is that I purchased a VPS so my EA can run always online and despite not seeing any obvious issues and the EA working perfectly whilst using the IG MT4 terminal, as soon as i shut down my PC, the VPS does not stay online. My EA stops working and I continually have to boot up my PC or place/close trades via the android app. This is very annoying and certainly not what is meant to happen. Any advice would be great. Thank you in advance,
Michael