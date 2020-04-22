Why always show no internet when buying VPS through Visa card payment?
Dear all,
May I know why when I want to purchase VPS directly from MT4 through VISA card payment it always show me no internet connection as show attached?
But I have not internet connection problem.
Secondly, if I click renew automatically for my VPS, will it auto renew and auto deduct amount money from my VISA card? so I don't have to re-purchase again through MT4.
Thank you.
Something must be wrong with the Internet Explorer/Microsoft Edge link in your computer (maybe not installed).
Its easier to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first (through Visa or other way) and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during the MQL5 VPS purchase.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tanchiaching/accounting/choosein
Something must be wrong with the Internet Explorer/Microsoft Edge link in your computer (maybe not installed).
Its easier to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first (through Visa or other way) and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during the MQL5 VPS purchase.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tanchiaching/accounting/choosein
Hi Eleni,
So you mean this problem is caused by my computer right?
How can I use the deposited money in my MQL5? Currently I have clicked renew automatically for my VPS,
but I am not sure whether it will renew automatically
Hi Eleni,
So you mean this problem is caused by my computer right?
How can I use the deposited money in my MQL5? Currently I have clicked renew automatically for my VPS,
but I am not sure whether it will renew automatically
It will be renewed automatically if you have sufficient funds in your MQL5 account at the time.Your MQL5 deposited money can be used for buying products from the Market, subscribe to Signals or order some job in Freelance.
Yes, your payment is locked until the subscription period passes.
Ok, thank you so much for the help.
You are trying pay directly for VPS? Try load money to your profile in mql5.com and after use this money. Is a different way... Maybe you just want buy a EA or subscribe to signal.
I recommend you look for a VPS outside mql5.com. Is a little expensive.
Regards.
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Dear all,
May I know why when I want to purchase VPS directly from MT4 through VISA card payment it always show me no internet connection as show attached?
But I have not internet connection problem.
Secondly, if I click renew automatically for my VPS, will it auto renew and auto deduct amount money from my VISA card? so I don't have to re-purchase again through MT4.
Thank you.