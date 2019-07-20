Problem when registering signal sale

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I have not registered any signals yet. Why does the notification say the account has been registered?

 
Hoa Do Trang:

I have not registered any signals yet. Why does the notification say the account has been registered?

You can't publish a signal in MQL5.com with a trading account that has been used in the past to subscribe to another signal or it has been published as a signal.

Use another trading account.

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