Moderator's Comment on Signal

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Hi, 

I have recived a comment from the moderator on March 25, 2019. According to performance of the signal afterwards, the comments should removed / modified. How can I follow this issue.

2019.03.25 08:03

 80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.

Best Regards;

Aidin Hasan Oghli

 

Moderators are not making the comments on the signal.
This is a warning many by automated warning robot to protect potential subscribers - 

This warning message means the following: "Warning! Acceleration tactic was used for trading account."

If you improve your trading style so the automated warning robot will delete this warning message soon or later.

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