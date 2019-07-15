Issue with file save from tester to /MQL5/Files/
Works for me from just running the EA and from the Tester.
Thanks for investigating.
Strange, i run MT5 build 2085. Running the EA also gives me zero file.
Thanks for investigating.
Strange, i run MT5 build 2085. Running the EA also gives me zero file.
When i remove the FILE_COMMON flag, i do get the file in /MQL5/Files when i run the EA and when i run EA in Tester the file is also created in the agents folder. Just as you would expect.
But with FILE_COMMON, it creates no files, not in either of the two locations.
Because it should not. Not in /files. Not in /tester/files. Only in the common/files folder.
For some reason i had /MQL5/Files in mind as common files folder. Corrected now.
Thanks you both!
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The above code prints "FileOpen OK" however, there is no file to be seen in the common folder /MQL5/Files, nor in the tester sandbox /Files/ location.
Usually the human is in error so, am i missing something here?