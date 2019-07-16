Newly used VPS, but EA not trading, is CPU usage shown normal?

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Hi i just started using VPS  onMT4~ but after migrate, it does not create order.
I have disable DLL.
is  CPU Usage as shown normal?
 
race14k:
Hi i just started using VPS  onMT4~ but after migrate, it does not create order.
I have disable DLL.
is  CPU Usage as shown normal?

If your EA requires DLL won't work with MQL5 VPS.

If it doesn't, make sure you've loaded your EA on a local MT4/5 chart, setup your settings, click the Autotrading button and the right click your MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.

After the synchronization you can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if you've got the: 1 EA, 1 chart, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If your EA requires DLL won't work with MQL5 VPS.

If it doesn't, make sure you've loaded your EA on a local MT4/5 chart, setup your settings, click the Autotrading button and the right click your MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.

After the synchronization you can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if you've got the: 1 EA, 1 chart, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message.

Hi Eleni, i have gone through these steps and it shows exactly the example you mentioned, but still no order. Not sure what's happening. Will update the status again by end of this week if it makes any orders.
Thanks for the feedback though
 
race14k:
Hi Eleni, i have gone through these steps and it shows exactly the example you mentioned, but still no order. Not sure what's happening. Will update the status again by end of this week if it makes any orders.
Thanks for the feedback though

If your EA requires DLL won't work on MQL5 VPS, so you better check that out first.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If your EA requires DLL won't work on MQL5 VPS, so you better check that out first.

Currently using redeye and robotron, if not mistaken both are not using DLL.
Will update again when it reaches their time management trading time
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