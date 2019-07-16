Newly used VPS, but EA not trading, is CPU usage shown normal?
Hi i just started using VPS onMT4~ but after migrate, it does not create order.
I have disable DLL.
is CPU Usage as shown normal?
If your EA requires DLL won't work with MQL5 VPS.
If it doesn't, make sure you've loaded your EA on a local MT4/5 chart, setup your settings, click the Autotrading button and the right click your MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if you've got the: 1 EA, 1 chart, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message.
If your EA requires DLL won't work with MQL5 VPS.
If it doesn't, make sure you've loaded your EA on a local MT4/5 chart, setup your settings, click the Autotrading button and the right click your MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you can check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see if you've got the: 1 EA, 1 chart, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message.
Hi Eleni, i have gone through these steps and it shows exactly the example you mentioned, but still no order. Not sure what's happening. Will update the status again by end of this week if it makes any orders.
If your EA requires DLL won't work on MQL5 VPS, so you better check that out first.
If your EA requires DLL won't work on MQL5 VPS, so you better check that out first.
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I have disable DLL.
is CPU Usage as shown normal?