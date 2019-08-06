ERRO de script

New comment
 

ao abrir o mt5 aparece essa janela 

não consigo fecha-la,  tambem não consigo fechar o mt5

 
Abilio Nunes:

when opening mt5 this window appears

I can not close it, I also can not close the mt5

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

 

when opening mt5 this window appears

I can not close it, I also can not close the mt5

 

This is a market error.

If the password is entered incorrectly, this error appears.

 

Check Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass - 

----------------

Install Internet Explorer (IE) on your computer (because the Market does not work without IE).

----------------

New comment