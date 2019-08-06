ERRO de script
Abilio Nunes:
when opening mt5 this window appears
I can not close it, I also can not close the mt5
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when opening mt5 this window appears
I can not close it, I also can not close the mt5
This is a market error.
If the password is entered incorrectly, this error appears.
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ao abrir o mt5 aparece essa janela
não consigo fecha-la, tambem não consigo fechar o mt5