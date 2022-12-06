Experts: Head and Shoulders
HI SIr..Can you add both code together Head and Shoulders and Wedge pattern ? Because if both code combine then it can be more stable .
Try it on demo first.
Hi Aharon,
I enjoy your works, you gave something to the community which no one even tried to attempt. I've been through a lot of your EAs but I don't understand what total equity risk means and When to trail, PAD amount means?
Thank you,
Cristian
"total equity risk"=how much money (in percent) from total equity you are ready to lose.
"When to trail"=how much pips at your direction of trade you want to start "break even".
"PAD amount "= pips step distance for trailing.
does it execute automated orders?
does it execute automated orders?
Yes, it is automated.
- How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
- 2018.12.28
- www.youtube.com
Is there a way to start it only from exactly when it reaches the neckline? and how is it in the code?
thanks
Is there a way to start it only from exactly when it reaches the neckline? and how is it in the code?
thanks
1.Don't change the code
2.Learn mql4: https://book.mql4.com/
3.Go to freelance:https://www.mql5.com/en/job
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Head and Shoulders:
"Head and Shoulders" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with "Head and Shoulders" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik