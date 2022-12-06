Experts: Head and Shoulders

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Head and Shoulders:

"Head and Shoulders" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with "Head and Shoulders" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Head and Shoulders

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Head and Shoulders
Head and Shoulders
  • www.mql5.com
"Head and Shoulders" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Head and Shoulders strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. : pricethird topbottom But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent   to lock...
 
HI SIr..Can you add both code together Head and Shoulders and Wedge pattern ? Because if both code combine then it can be more stable .
 
UBrokad:
HI SIr..Can you add both code together  Head and Shoulders and Wedge pattern ? Because if both code combine then it can be more stable .

Try it on demo first.

Files:
HEAD_NSHOULDERS_WEDG.mq4  86 kb
 
Can you change to mt5 version?
 

Hi Aharon,

I enjoy your works, you gave something to the community which no one even tried to attempt. I've been through a lot of your EAs but I don't understand what total equity risk means and When to trail, PAD amount means?

Thank you,

Cristian

 
Cristian Ţari:

"total equity risk"=how much money (in percent)  from total equity you are ready to lose.

"When to trail"=how much pips at your direction of trade you want to start "break even".

"PAD amount "= pips step distance for trailing.

 

does it execute automated orders?

 
57016871 #:

does it execute automated orders?

Yes, it is  automated.

PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
  • 2018.12.28
  • www.youtube.com
HOW TO PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON THE CHART
 

Is there a way to start it only from exactly when it reaches the neckline? and how is it in the code?


thanks

 
57016871 #:

Is there a way to start it only from exactly when it reaches the neckline? and how is it in the code?


thanks

1.Don't change the code

2.Learn mql4: https://book.mql4.com/

3.Go to freelance:https://www.mql5.com/en/job

MQL4 Tutorial
MQL4 Tutorial
  • book.mql4.com
MQL4 Tutorial
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