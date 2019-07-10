Strange FileReadString() behavior?

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I am using simple FileReadString(FileHandle) in my EA AceDeal. In text file Command.txt (Placed in Terminal Data Path) is simply string 0.1. Why FileReadString() cannot normally read that string?(???)


Files:
AceDeal.mq5  4 kb
Text_File_Reading_Error.png  151 kb
Command.txt  1 kb
 
SteelAce:

I am using simple FileReadString(FileHandle) in my EA AceDeal. In text file Command.txt (Placed in Terminal Data Path) is simply string 0.1. Why FileReadString() cannot normally read that string?(???)


Guess you need to try:

int FileHandle=FileOpen(CommandFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI);
 
Thank you Jaffer, it works!
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