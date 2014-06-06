How to Disable Handphone Metaquotes Alerts

New comment
 
Everytime I accesss this web site, my Iphone will ring an alert, I can't find the button to disable it.  How do you disable that?  It is kinda getting to be an irritant.
 
limboonchuan:
Everytime I accesss this web site, my Iphone will ring an alert, I can't find the button to disable it.  How do you disable that?  It is kinda getting to be an irritant.

Please take a look at Profile -> Settings -> Security and disable "Notify about IP address changes via MetaQuotes ID".

 

New comment