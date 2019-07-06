Experts: Broadening top

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Broadening top:

"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Broadening top

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Broadening top
Broadening top
  • www.mql5.com
"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. : In the figure above, price of the share reverses five times, reversal point d is made at a lower point than...
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