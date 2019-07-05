Experts: Reversals With Pin Bars

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Reversals With Pin Bars:

"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Reversals With Pin Bars

Author: Aharon Tzadik 

Reversals With Pin Bars
Reversals With Pin Bars
  • www.mql5.com
"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. : If both trend lines are turning down - But a one-time function with a smaller value than the...
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