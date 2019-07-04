What's wrong with my code. It compiles.
tradingmarkets4pips:
What the code is supposed to do is put an up arrow on the chart if the 9 sma is above the 20 sma and price closed below the 9 sma and then closed above the 9 sma.
What the code is supposed to do is put an up arrow on the chart if the 9 sma is above the 20 sma and price closed below the 9 sma and then closed above the 9 sma.
It's not coded to do what you want.
I think it's on line 23.
Mladen Rakic:
Guys where do you see the code
This is what I see on this page (no code nor attachments)
I used my crystal ball.
Mladen Rakic:
Guys where do you see the code
This is what I see on this page (no code nor attachments)
Marco vd Heijden:
I used my crystal ball.
:)
Ahhh ... then it is line 23 by all means :)
Mladen Rakic:
Guys where do you see the code
This is what I see on this page (no code nor attachments)
Marco is using his crystal ball.
There is no code.
Does the OP really expect a serious reply?
3 replies while I was typing mine!
Keith Watford:That's a funny topic :-)
3 replies while I was typing mine!
3 replies while I was typing mine!
I have deleted the posts that actually contain the code and pasted it into the first post.
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What the code is supposed to do is put an up arrow on the chart if the 9 sma is above the 20 sma and price closed below the 9 sma and then closed above the 9 sma.
EDIT by moderator: Code inserted from a later post and that post deleted.