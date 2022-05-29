i dont receive verification code

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what should i do when i register as seller i dont receive any sms from mql5
 
read this small thread: Phone verification Not Received
 
Sergey Golubev #:
read this small thread: Phone verification Not Received

Can you please provide any assistance on how to receive phone verification code please?

 
bmcclain7 #:

Can you please provide any assistance on how to receive phone verification code please?

How can I provide assistance? It is your phone, your mobile provider (inside your country) ...
You can ask an advice in the service desk (look at Contacts and requests link at the bottom of this page) - it may be this robot will provide some advice:




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