** Help with these indicators **

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Hi, I downloaded these indicators from the Elite section but they do not work for me.

Please, can you tell me how I can make them work? Thanks very much

 
"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
 
Ireneh:

Hi, I downloaded these indicators from the Elite section but they do not work for me.

Please, can you tell me how I can make them work? Thanks very much

Here you go

it is working now,the lowest sw in picture with default values

Also there are so many newer enhanced versions of " VQ nrp Stridsman" coded and extended by Mladen,try finding and using

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