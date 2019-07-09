** Help with these indicators **
"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Ireneh:
Hi, I downloaded these indicators from the Elite section but they do not work for me.
Please, can you tell me how I can make them work? Thanks very much
Here you go
it is working now,the lowest sw in picture with default values
Also there are so many newer enhanced versions of " VQ nrp Stridsman" coded and extended by Mladen,try finding and using
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Hi, I downloaded these indicators from the Elite section but they do not work for me.
Please, can you tell me how I can make them work? Thanks very much