Market entry at price above candlestick high
- Does anyone know why is the buy order at a off-chart price?
- FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Implications (Episode 17: July 2012)
- How to find two candlesticks from two different timeframes with same high and open (upper wick)
In backtesting always, this bug is since years,somtimes i have this 10-20 pips above the candle in eurusd
amando:
In backtesting always, this bug is since years,somtimes i have this 10-20 pips above the candle in eurusd
Do the points and dollar values in the Backtest tab reflect this errant entry price?
dclark24:How can backtesting be trusted even a little bit if it cant get this right?
Do the points and dollar values in the Backtest tab reflect this errant entry price?
Do the points and dollar values in the Backtest tab reflect this errant entry price?
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