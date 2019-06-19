Simplify Indicator buffers.... or my kingdom for a 2 dimensional indicator buffer
it would be great if I could "create" a buffer name with something like MACDBearishDivergence + i and vary i from 0 to 5, but that didn't seem to work
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I have an indicator that draws multiple divergence lines in the same area of the chart as you can see below. I want the values in an indicator buffer rather than just drawing lines on the chart. Because of that I need multiple buffers so I can alternate between filing them. The result is what is shown in the image.
But to do that I have to create, then fill 5 different buffers that essentially all do the same thing.
here is the code to create the buffers. as you can see, its the same thing 5 times. And I do this for each of 4 different lines i need to draw
then I have to sequence the filling with this code
you can see the only difference in each case of the switch is the buffer number, MACDBearishDivergence1 to MACDBearishDivergence2 to MACDBearishDivergence3, etc
its begging for a 2 dimensional indicator buffer, but I dont think that exists.
Any suggestions on how to index through both the buffer creation and the buffer filling some way other than my brute force method?