VPS
Hello
I took a vps subscription a week ago for my account
today I change my account, to assign my vps to another account.
but the vps did not connect to my new account
I tried several times
what do I have to do ?
THANK YOU
- VPS switch account
- Discussing the article: "Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users"
- VPS from MetaQuotes
francis2019:
Hello
I took a vps subscription a week ago for my account
today I change my account, to assign my vps to another account.
but the vps did not connect to my new account
I tried several times
what do I have to do ?
THANK YOU
If you've put your new account's correct details, you should be able to see it in the Navigator window of your MT4/5 terminal, after a restart.
If you've made some mistake, you should wait a week before you try again.
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