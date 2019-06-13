mql5.com wrong date
No Alain,
it's not you. The dates are messed up at times.
I've even had some of my replies show as an earlier time than the post that I am replying to!
Keith Watford:Thanks Keith.
No Alain,
it's not you. The dates are messed up at times.
I've even had some of my replies show as an earlier time than the post that I am replying to!
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After a long working day, maybe I am too tired, but I think we are June, 12 right ?
See a message I posted 30 minutes ago in Freelance section :
Is it me or what ?
P.S: On the forum I have the correct date and time.