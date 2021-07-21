Experts: Crypto Scalper
Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.
Andrew
130004074:
Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.
Andrew
Hello
I have changed it ,you will have more trades, try it on demo.
130004074:Hi Andrew, did you find something? I am looking too.
Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.
Andrew
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Crypto Scalper:
"Crypto Scalper" EA uses MFI indicator as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik