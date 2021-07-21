Experts: Crypto Scalper

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Crypto Scalper:

"Crypto Scalper" EA uses MFI indicator as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.

Crypto Scalper

Author: Aharon Tzadik 

Crypto Scalper
Crypto Scalper
  • www.mql5.com
"Crypto Scalper" EA uses MFI indicator as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit, it is for 5M timeframe but can also work  with all time frames, major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes...
 

Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.


Andrew

 
130004074:

Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.


Andrew

Hello

I have changed it ,you will have more trades, try it on demo.

 
130004074:

Hi I am testing and looking for a crypto BOT, this bot does not see to work and i cannot back test it.


Andrew

Hi Andrew, did you find something? I am looking too.
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