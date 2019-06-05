MT5 Backtest Results
Build is important (not the version) -
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I am not sure that it is related to previous bug (which was already fixed in new builds) - but you can look at the following post #49 to fix (or update your MT5 to the latest build where it was already fixed).
I have version 5.0 build 2007 released 25 Feb 2019
problem solved. Thank you for support
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My current MT5 version is 5.0
Thank in advance for reply.