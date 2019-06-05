MT5 Backtest Results

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Why my MT5 backtest results output shows in HTML page only default input data and not real input data used for it?
My current MT5 version is 5.0
Thank in advance for reply.
 

Build is important (not the version) - 


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I am not sure that it is related to previous bug (which was already fixed in new builds) - but you can look at the following post #49 to fix (or update your MT5 to the latest build where it was already fixed).

 
I have version 5.0 build 2007 released 25 Feb 2019
 
Marco Stacchiotti:
I have version 5.0 build 2007 released 25 Feb 2019

So, you can use the procedure from the post #49

 
Sergey Golubev:

So, you can use the procedure from the post #49

I created the folder, then tried to launch a backtest. when loading data from .set file, new input aren't loaded on inputs tab, and parameters remain the default ones.

 
It may be something wrong in your set file ... or you created the folder in wrong Profiles folder (there are two Profiles folders).
 
problem solved. Thank you for support
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