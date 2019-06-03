mql4 placing objects
It's better to switch them in order, the button left and the text label on the right.
The width of a button is known, so if you start the label at the end of the button it will always line up and the label text can still be variable.
Thank you for the trick
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Hi, could somebody give me advice on proper Object positioning?
I create a column of labels and buttons. In some MT4 terminals the appearance is right, but in others, the buttons get painted on top of the labels.