Problem to become signal provider. Seek help.
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Need help on why I cannot be signal provider.
My signal are ready but for few months still waiting for permit.
But I have subscription not permitted till now and nobody responded.
Talk to service desk and been told to seek answer from forum.
What I know is that previously, it could be the mistake I made which I included selling of product and signal provider.
It should be just signal provider. I already replied to the moderator but there is no response for months.
I just want to redo all the application.
So any kind soul could assist me on this matter.
Appreciated.