Problem to become signal provider. Seek help.

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Need help on why I cannot be signal provider.

My signal are ready but for few months still waiting for permit.

signal ready 

But I have subscription not permitted till now and nobody responded.

Talk to service desk and been told to seek answer from forum.

What I know is that previously, it could be the mistake I made which I included selling of product and signal provider.

It should be just signal provider. I already replied to the moderator but there is no response for months.

I just want to redo all the application.

So any kind soul could assist me on this matter.

Appreciated.

[Deleted]  
Your seller account is not approved yet that is the reason. If you are not a seller, you can only publish Free Demo Signal
[Deleted]  
The link below can help you 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472
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