Metaquotes VPS on MT5 - Questions
MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is "your second Metatrader in cloud". And there is no any physical interface to see the charts and so on.
It means: you can not see - the charts are updated or not.
You can only check the log files (Virtual Platform Logs) and read those few posts MQL5 VPS about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
- www.metatrader5.com
Hello Community,
I have recently open a demo account on MT5 via Metaquotes Server.
Yesterday I have tried out to register a vps to test it out (24h free in total). So I was expecting to have a faster live quotes since the latency would be decreased. ( see attached picture)
But after migrating all my settings to the server, the chart itself won't update to see the faster live quotes due to low latency. I have checked the connection on the right bottom corner and the access point to the server is still around 23ms.
So just from my logical view I have thought that I would see a difference in terms of the price quotes because I am now connected from the vps to the metaquotes server.
And as far I could remember I have tried this out on MT4 a couple of years back (with demo account of metaquotes) and my chart did changed due to register a vps.
Is there something I have misunderstood?
Yes, you have confused your local MT5 platform with the MQL5 VPS server.
The ping value you read on the down right corner is your local MT5 terminal's connection speed.
In order to check your MQL5 VPS server's ping value, you need to right click in your MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window and click >> Journals.
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Hello Community,
I have recently open a demo account on MT5 via Metaquotes Server.
Yesterday I have tried out to register a vps to test it out (24h free in total). So I was expecting to have a faster live quotes since the latency would be decreased. ( see attached picture)
But after migrating all my settings to the server, the chart itself won't update to see the faster live quotes due to low latency. I have checked the connection on the right bottom corner and the access point to the server is still around 23ms.
So just from my logical view I have thought that I would see a difference in terms of the price quotes because I am now connected from the vps to the metaquotes server.
And as far I could remember I have tried this out on MT4 a couple of years back (with demo account of metaquotes) and my chart did changed due to register a vps.
Is there something I have misunderstood?