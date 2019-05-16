EAs and custom indicators
Davide Martinazzo: I suppose because it use some custom indicatorsThe indicator isn't part of your product. Therefor product can't use it except when running on your machine. Why does this surprise you?
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Use the publicly released code - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
William Roeder:
The indicator isn't part of your product. Therefor product can't use it except when running on your machine. Why does this surprise you?
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Use the publicly released code - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
The indicator isn't part of your product. Therefor product can't use it except when running on your machine. Why does this surprise you?
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Use the publicly released code - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource. Can you explain much better because your link is irrelevant
João Carlos:
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA.
Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Can you explain much better because your link is irrelevant
- Yes
- Yes
- Irrelevant? It shows you both the #resource and the iCustom call. It couldn't be more relevant. The explanation is simple A) add the #resource and B) modify the iCustom call. What part of the linked code is unclear?
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hi,
I cannot pubbblish EA (MT5) I suppose because it use some custom indicators (see screenshot).
How can I set them and sell EA?