Question for admin. How do I view my seller document?

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How can I show my document that I sent you? The document link does not work. There is not a JPG file. Thank you.

Seller - Profile

 

I hope that admin knows about this thread and will reply to you (otherwise - why did you open this thread if admins are not here)?
(joking)

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The validation service is automatic service (and as I see from your profile - you were already validated user).
And there is one thread where the users can share with experience with each other:

My seller's account not approved
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472

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