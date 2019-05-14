Question for admin. How do I view my seller document?
I hope that admin knows about this thread and will reply to you (otherwise - why did you open this thread if admins are not here)?
(joking)
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The validation service is automatic service (and as I see from your profile - you were already validated user).
And there is one thread where the users can share with experience with each other:
My seller's account not approved
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472
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How can I show my document that I sent you? The document link does not work. There is not a JPG file. Thank you.