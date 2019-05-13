Indicators: STOCH in MA
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STOCH in MA:
STOCH in MA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. For more information about the indicator, you can visit the product's page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26467
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos