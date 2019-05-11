fundamental analyse and scalping

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hello

how long should i wait after  economic news before i start scalping again ?

i personnaly check the website called FOREXFACTORY how long should i wait after a red or braun news ? how should i know what news to ignore and what to not ignore ? thanks

 

1. If you look at this calendar (or on any calendar) - https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar - there are high impacted news event.
So, the market can be moved by those "red news" - 

2. The other way to know is thew following - we should know the actula value:

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for ... in our case)

But if you are using scalping so the market/price can be mived in unexpectable way ... especially - if you are using martibgale scalping so it is very very risky style of trading.

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I can suggest to you to define some pairs (1 - 3 pairs) and more safe trading hours for those pairs, and you can trade this scalping without few hours in a day/night.

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
[Deleted]  
Ibrahim Genel:

hello

how long should i wait after  economic news before i start scalping again ?

i personnaly check the website called FOREXFACTORY how long should i wait after a red or braun news ? how should i know what news to ignore and what to not ignore ? thanks

Perhaps I can help you a bit.
Actually there is no such a thing that apply to every pair or every news. However, there are important news like for example oil, which the demand tells you a very good clue of what the market could probably do next. But you still have to get your study together and better if you run studies on the long term. 

News are perfect interest time where typically the price spike up or down... reaching the long term levels where normally tends to happen reversals. With that perspective on mind... you still need to run your price action... and off course study the releases meaning of each situation. 

Attention to the news... trade balance, employment or unemployed titles, and retail sales. These are the impacts that tends to return due to the crazy volatility at the moment... because a massive volume of people/money buy and quickly make their profits... So they don’t tend to stay long. Which makes the price come back. 

NFP the biggest news so far. And it’s hard to trade! But you can find technics online... which on my opinion gives you more than 50% chances of win. But that doesn’t mean anything if your trading system doesn’t work well. Be careful! 

Governamental news... or disorders/messy situations in a country could be assisted... but very unlike to be traded by forex factory calendars.  Except FED or FOMC stuff when they talk about tax.

Stick with my opinion for now... but also be aware that have other websites which does not match with  forex factory at the moment of the releases. It’s tricky! You still need to know what you are going to do before the news start! 

BTW. I Don’t really like this modality... but I trade sometimes if matches with my strategy! 

Cassiano Jardim 
 
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