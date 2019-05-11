fundamental analyse and scalping
1. If you look at this calendar (or on any calendar) - https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar - there are high impacted news event.
So, the market can be moved by those "red news" -
2. The other way to know is thew following - we should know the actula value:
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for ... in our case)
But if you are using scalping so the market/price can be mived in unexpectable way ... especially - if you are using martibgale scalping so it is very very risky style of trading.
------------------
I can suggest to you to define some pairs (1 - 3 pairs) and more safe trading hours for those pairs, and you can trade this scalping without few hours in a day/night.
- www.mql5.com
hello
how long should i wait after economic news before i start scalping again ?
i personnaly check the website called FOREXFACTORY how long should i wait after a red or braun news ? how should i know what news to ignore and what to not ignore ? thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello
how long should i wait after economic news before i start scalping again ?
i personnaly check the website called FOREXFACTORY how long should i wait after a red or braun news ? how should i know what news to ignore and what to not ignore ? thanks