Buy/Sell signal conditions on EA

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Would someone kindly look at my EA and tell me what they buy/sell conditions are, as looking through it on the strategy tester it seems to be missing alot of trades off?

i just want to doble check it as i dont think my coder has fully understood what i wanted!


Many thanks

Files:
TDI_BB_EA.mq4  14 kb
 
If you say what you have said to your coder and we will tell you what is missing.
 
i asked for buy or sells when the rsi line of the TDI Touches 25/75 and the candles are touching the bollinger band or are outside of the bollinger bands! i have found lots of trades where this isn't happening though!
[Deleted]  
AtmTrading:
i asked for buy or sells when the rsi line of the TDI Touches 25/75 and the candles are touching the bollinger band or are outside of the bollinger bands! i have found lots of trades where this isn't happening though!
I am getting an error. There is an indicator missing. TDI_v102.ex4
[Deleted]  
 
oh yes sorry!! i forgot the indicator.
Files:
TDI_v102.mq4  33 kb
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