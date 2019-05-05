Buy/Sell signal conditions on EA
If you say what you have said to your coder and we will tell you what is missing.
i asked for buy or sells when the rsi line of the TDI Touches 25/75 and the candles are touching the bollinger band or are outside of the bollinger bands! i have found lots of trades where this isn't happening though!
AtmTrading:I am getting an error. There is an indicator missing. TDI_v102.ex4
i asked for buy or sells when the rsi line of the TDI Touches 25/75 and the candles are touching the bollinger band or are outside of the bollinger bands! i have found lots of trades where this isn't happening though!
i asked for buy or sells when the rsi line of the TDI Touches 25/75 and the candles are touching the bollinger band or are outside of the bollinger bands! i have found lots of trades where this isn't happening though!
oh yes sorry!! i forgot the indicator.
Files:
TDI_v102.mq4 33 kb
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Would someone kindly look at my EA and tell me what they buy/sell conditions are, as looking through it on the strategy tester it seems to be missing alot of trades off?
i just want to doble check it as i dont think my coder has fully understood what i wanted!
Many thanks