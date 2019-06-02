Signal track record disappeared.

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[Deleted]  

I've been monitoring a signal.  Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?


Thank you for your considered help.


w

 
Maybe it is lost all money.
[Deleted]  
Tan Phan Ngoc:
Maybe it is lost all money.

No.  The equity remains and balance is still there.  I can see that because the open loss is changing.

 
Max Brown:

I've been monitoring a signal.  Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?


Thank you for your considered help.



When the growth its somehow 'abnormal' MQL5 signal monitoring system 'eliminates' that growth, starting again.

'Abnormal' is usually any monthly growth above 200%.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

When the growth its somehow 'abnormal' MQL5 signal monitoring system 'eliminates' that growth, starting again.

'Abnormal' is usually any monthly growth above 200%.

Thank you.  

 
Max Brown:

I've been monitoring a signal.  Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?


Thank you for your considered help.



I think because MQL5 can`t see your full history of DD. 

Have you done some trades before add your signal to mql5 ? 

[Deleted]  
Vytautas Paliokas:

I think because MQL5 can`t see your full history of DD. 

Have you done some trades before add your signal to mql5 ? 

It was not my signal.


Anyway, the account has now been blown so it answers the question why MQL5 hides suspect performance.

 
I've been monitoring a signal.  Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300%
 
orua:
I've been monitoring a signal.  Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300%

MQL5 set to 0, monthly growths over approximately 200% as abnormal.

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