Signal track record disappeared.
Maybe it is lost all money.
No. The equity remains and balance is still there. I can see that because the open loss is changing.
I've been monitoring a signal. Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?
Thank you for your considered help.
When the growth its somehow 'abnormal' MQL5 signal monitoring system 'eliminates' that growth, starting again.
'Abnormal' is usually any monthly growth above 200%.
When the growth its somehow 'abnormal' MQL5 signal monitoring system 'eliminates' that growth, starting again.
'Abnormal' is usually any monthly growth above 200%.
Thank you.
I've been monitoring a signal. Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?
Thank you for your considered help.
I think because MQL5 can`t see your full history of DD.
Have you done some trades before add your signal to mql5 ?
I think because MQL5 can`t see your full history of DD.
Have you done some trades before add your signal to mql5 ?
It was not my signal.
Anyway, the account has now been blown so it answers the question why MQL5 hides suspect performance.
I've been monitoring a signal. Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300%
MQL5 set to 0, monthly growths over approximately 200% as abnormal.
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I've been monitoring a signal. Please can someone explain how and why a signal's main performance is set to zero by MQL5 when the actual performance is a gain of over 300% (see month of April)?
Thank you for your considered help.