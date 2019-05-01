Move copy signal to another account

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Hi supporter,

I just open an account, and move my copy signal to here, but after that, i found that this kind of account doesn't support signal. so, it couldn't do anything. I must move my copy signal to another account, but htere's a rule that only move once a week. It's a waste of time and my money,

So may i ask for support to move copy signal within tomorrow. Thank so much

 
haia414:

Hi supporter,

I just open an account, and move my copy signal to here, but after that, i found that this kind of account doesn't support signal. so, it couldn't do anything. I must move my copy signal to another account, but htere's a rule that only move once a week. It's a waste of time and my money,

So may i ask for support to move copy signal within tomorrow. Thank so much

You can only move your subscription once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


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