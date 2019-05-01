Move copy signal to another account
haia414:
Hi supporter,
I just open an account, and move my copy signal to here, but after that, i found that this kind of account doesn't support signal. so, it couldn't do anything. I must move my copy signal to another account, but htere's a rule that only move once a week. It's a waste of time and my money,
So may i ask for support to move copy signal within tomorrow. Thank so much
You can only move your subscription once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi supporter,
I just open an account, and move my copy signal to here, but after that, i found that this kind of account doesn't support signal. so, it couldn't do anything. I must move my copy signal to another account, but htere's a rule that only move once a week. It's a waste of time and my money,
So may i ask for support to move copy signal within tomorrow. Thank so much