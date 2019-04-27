unable to load Custom indication says "initialization failed"
Can you start this indicator on the chart without an error?
If yes the problem is within your EA!
Carl Schreiber:
If yes the problem is within your EA!
Can you start this indicator on the chart without an error?
If yes the problem is within your EA!
yes i can add this indicator seperately but when i combine that to my custom indicator it is getting failed. any idea how to fix it?
kumarudhay1993: any idea how to fix it?
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Post your code and (at least) the indicator's parameters and buffer definitions.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
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Can you some please let me know why i am unable to load a indicator to my custom indicator? can you please help