equivolume / Volume candles
tem na plataform TT
I found plataform that have this indicator...
http://tradeinterceptor.com/documentation/WebHelp-TI-5.0/hs410.htm
https://tlc.thinkorswim.com/center/howToTos/thinkManual/charts/Chart-Modes/Chart-Types/equivolume.html
Learning Center - Equivolume Chart
- tlc.thinkorswim.com
The Equivolume chart consists of rectangle-shaped bars, or "boxes", without gaps between them. The top side of each box is drawn at the level of the high price registered on the aggregation period, and the bottom side at the low price level. The widths of each box is proportional to the volume traded during the aggregation period: the higher...
Anyone found a Equivolume indicator yet? Please share <Deleted>. Thanks.
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Hello anyone knows where I can find the indicator: equivolume / Volume candles?