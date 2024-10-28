Experts: Trend Reversal

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Trend Reversal:

"Trend Reversal"naked trading price action EA draws 4 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(2main+2small) on chart and trades with Trend Reversal,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Trend Reversal

Author: Aharon Tzadik

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