Indicators: DailyLines
This is such a useful indicator, thank you.
All i need now is a monthly separator, i have a weekly one.
Hugs
Kate
Echo above comment - thanks - but no hugs
Added Text Horizontal / Vertical Option
1
#property indicator_chart_window enum TA { H, // Text Horizontal V // Text Vertical }; input int MaxBarsToLookBackForSeparators=0;
2
//--- input distance text from top of the chart input TA Text_Angle = H; // Select Text Angle input double textplace=30;3
int ta; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { switch(Text_Angle) { case H: ta = 0; break; case V: ta = 90; break; } //Set Timer EventSetMillisecondTimer(250);
4
if(ObjectFind(0,"DayText "+thisday)<0) { TextCreate(0,"DayText "+thisday,0,now,textprice,text,InpFont,InpFontSize, clr,ta,InpAnchor,false,false,true,0); }
Author: Tjipke de Vries
Thank you for your indicatror
can you please add a GTM offset, so it can be used with differant broker start times
thank you
2015.04.08 00:28:35.637 zero divide in 'dailylines.mq4' (46,58)
and the same aat line 97
when i restart the terminal indicator disappears (on screenshot)
2015.04.08 00:28:35.637 zero divide in 'dailylines.mq4' (46,58)
and the same at line 97
modify line 46 and line 97
textprice=max_price-((max_price-min_price)*(textplace/heightinpixels));
width
textprice=max_price-((max_price-min_price)*(textplace/(heightinpixels+1)));
Merci.
God bless.
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DailyLines:
DailyLines Vertical lines starting new Day with above name of the DAY. Period Separators with options to choose different styles.
Like period Separator each new day will gets its line at starting.
Above this line you can read the text what day of the week is starting. The lines can be dotted, solid , dash .... and also the width can be chosen. The text is placed pixels you choose from pricemax.
Everytime you change the chart the lines will correct themselves so the output keeps the same. Choosing the first day of the week different color makes you see easily weekly Separators also.
Author: Tjipke de Vries