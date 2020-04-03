Experts: Micro Trend breakouts
hi im kishore i just saw this indicator and download its not adding in chart kindly clear this issue,
thank you,
kishore kumar:
Hello
This is not an indicator this is an Expert advisor,
If you want an indicator you should visit the indicators section.
Hello,
I uploaded EA on live chart and it is not woking. Do you have a restriction?
it works when I tested it. Thanks
Said_1245:
Hello,
I uploaded EA on live chart and it is not woking. Do you have a restriction?
it works when I tested it. Thanks
The EA works fine you need to wait for a trade.
It doesnt have any restrictions.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Micro Trend breakouts:
"Micro Trend breakouts"naked trading price action EA draws 4 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(2main+2small) on chart and trades with Trend breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik