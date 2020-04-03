Experts: Micro Trend breakouts

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Micro Trend breakouts:

"Micro Trend breakouts"naked trading price action EA draws 4 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(2main+2small) on chart and trades with Trend breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Micro Trend breakouts

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

hi im kishore i just saw this indicator and download its not adding in chart kindly clear this issue,

thank you,

 
kishore kumar:


Hello

This is not an indicator this is an Expert advisor,

If you want an indicator you should visit the indicators section.

 

Hello,

I uploaded EA on live chart and it is not woking. Do you have a restriction?

it works when I tested it. Thanks

 
Said_1245:

Hello,

I uploaded EA on live chart and it is not woking. Do you have a restriction?

it works when I tested it. Thanks

The EA works fine you need to wait for a trade.


It doesnt have any restrictions.

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