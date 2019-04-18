Wrong Cpanel Size

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I have try to build up the Cpanel by copying the example that written at the bottom of this page.

By clicking the resize button in the dialog, I have a situation as the attached image instead .

Did I missed anything? 

MQL5のドキュメンテーション: 標準ライブラリ / パネルとダイアログ / CPanel
MQL5のドキュメンテーション: 標準ライブラリ / パネルとダイアログ / CPanel
  • www.mql5.com
//|                                                ControlsPanel.mq5 | //|                                             https://www.mql5.com | //| defines                                                          | //| Class CControlsDialog                                            | //| Constructor                                    ...
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20190417-1.jpg  90 kb
 
JP2019:

I have try to build up the Cpanel by copying the example that written at the bottom of this page.

By clicking the resize button in the dialog, I have a situation as the attached image instead .

Did I missed anything? 

I can confirm that I get the same behavior when I run the code.

You can trace the behavior of Minimize() and Maximize() to CPanel::OnResize(), and there you can see it changing the values, but I haven't traced this further.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Resize the chart object                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CPanel::OnResize(void)
  {
   PrintFormat("%s(): m_rect.Width [%d] m_rect.Height [%d]", __FUNCTION__, m_rect.Width(), m_rect.Height());
//--- resize the chart object
   return(m_rectangle.X_Size(m_rect.Width()) && m_rectangle.Y_Size(m_rect.Height()));
  }

You can manually see how the values in the object change (Object List -> List All -> #####MyWhiteBorder):

Initial:

After Minimize:

After Maximize:


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