Cannot run ST on EA based on today's date

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[Deleted]  

Hi there!

Am I doing something wrong?

When the market is closed, I ask ST to run a test ona EA based on "today’s" market data.

To do this, I am setting the dates are shown below. Yesterday for example I did 05/20 > 05/21.

I have played I little bit with these dates with no success.

Is there any hidden process to do this here ?

Regards, 

MRC 

Files:
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YouTrade:

Hi there!

Am I doing something wrong?

When the market is closed, I ask ST to run a test ona EA based on "today’s" market data.

To do this, I am setting the dates are shown below. Yesterday for example I did 05/20 > 05/21.

I have played I little bit with these dates with no success.

Is there any hidden process to do this here ?

Regards, 

MRC 

I don't think you can do a backtest with today date. It's a limitation of the Strategy Tester.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
I don't think you can do a backtest with today date. It's a limitation of the Strategy Tester.
Tonight I will play with my PC date to see if it makes any difference. I will let y know. Thank you.
 
YouTrade:
Tonight I will play with my PC date to see if it makes any difference. I will let y know. Thank you.
Yes I was thinking about that, but never tested. However I don't know why there is this limitation on the "today" data.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
Yes I was thinking about that, but never tested. However I don't know why there is this limitation on the "today" data.
It does not work ! Any idea ?
 
YouTrade:
It does not work ! Any idea ?
Wait tomorrow
 

Probably this limitation is regarding Cloud performance and compatibility, since this limitation removes most of real time data from backtesting, what would be a no cache intensive processing.

In my opinion, and if I'm right, a wise architecture decision.

[Deleted]  
figurelli:

Probably this limitation is regarding Cloud performance and compatibility, since this limitation removes most of real time data from backtesting, what would be a no cache intensive processing.

In my opinion, and if I'm right, a wise architecture decision.

Ok but when can I run the test. This is probable written somewhere.

How can I open a tkt to service desk please ? 

 
YouTrade:

Ok but when can I run the test. This is probable written somewhere.

How can I open a tkt to service desk please ? 

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[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
Thank you
[Deleted]  
Tkt opened. I will let you know.
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