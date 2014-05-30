Cannot run ST on EA based on today's date
Hi there!
Am I doing something wrong?
When the market is closed, I ask ST to run a test ona EA based on "today’s" market data.
To do this, I am setting the dates are shown below. Yesterday for example I did 05/20 > 05/21.
I have played I little bit with these dates with no success.
Is there any hidden process to do this here ?
Regards,
MRC
I don't think you can do a backtest with today date. It's a limitation of the Strategy Tester.
Tonight I will play with my PC date to see if it makes any difference. I will let y know. Thank you.
Yes I was thinking about that, but never tested. However I don't know why there is this limitation on the "today" data.
It does not work ! Any idea ?
Probably this limitation is regarding Cloud performance and compatibility, since this limitation removes most of real time data from backtesting, what would be a no cache intensive processing.
In my opinion, and if I'm right, a wise architecture decision.
Probably this limitation is regarding Cloud performance and compatibility, since this limitation removes most of real time data from backtesting, what would be a no cache intensive processing.
In my opinion, and if I'm right, a wise architecture decision.
Ok but when can I run the test. This is probable written somewhere.
How can I open a tkt to service desk please ?
Ok but when can I run the test. This is probable written somewhere.
How can I open a tkt to service desk please ?
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Hi there!
Am I doing something wrong?
When the market is closed, I ask ST to run a test ona EA based on "today’s" market data.
To do this, I am setting the dates are shown below. Yesterday for example I did 05/20 > 05/21.
I have played I little bit with these dates with no success.
Is there any hidden process to do this here ?
Regards,
MRC