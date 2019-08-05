FXPM+++V4 - Dynamic fibonacci grid

New comment
 

Hello Everyone!


I'am looking for this files, but none of them work on mt4 platform. Please share the files for everyone. (Similar than Tfa sniper)

FXPM+++V4

 

That's exactly TFA Sniper V2!

I know this because i'm the developer of this. So my question is why do you ask here for copyrighted stuff?

New comment