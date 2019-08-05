FXPM+++V4 - Dynamic fibonacci grid
That's exactly TFA Sniper V2!
I know this because i'm the developer of this. So my question is why do you ask here for copyrighted stuff?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Everyone!
I'am looking for this files, but none of them work on mt4 platform. Please share the files for everyone. (Similar than Tfa sniper)