MT4 custom indicators
I jave just installed a custom mt4 indicator, nut when I open it up the only thing which shows is a logo, any ideas?
- s15, 15, 30 seconds chart, in MT5, where can i get?
- Bought indicator can't install it
- Expert is not custom indicator?????
Could be ANYTHING.
look at Journal
Alina make sure all tick boxes are ticked in COMMON tab, that might cause MT4 not allow to modify signal settings therefore nothing will show up, also it might need DLL to load so tick that too as follows:
Let us know if that helped!
AlinaB:
I jave just installed a custom mt4 indicator, nut when I open it up the only thing which shows is a logo, any ideas?
I jave just installed a custom mt4 indicator, nut when I open it up the only thing which shows is a logo, any ideas?
You have to be more specific. Like this it's almost impossible to help you with your indicator.
You could for example post a screenshot of what you see after starting the indicator.
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